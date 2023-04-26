© 2023 Public Radio East
Bill would make it easier for NC parents to regain custody of their kids from foster care

PRE News & Ideas | By Colin Campbell, WUNC
Published April 26, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
kids wait
Greg Miller

State lawmakers want to make it easier for parents to regain custody of their kids from foster care.

A recent NPR report found that North Carolina is one of only 12 states where parents can permanently lose their kids just because they didn’t pay child support to the foster care system.

Wake County Senator Sydney Batch says a provision in a Senate adoption reform bill would fix that.

"Many of the families that are in the child welfare system are already poor," she said, "And, so, this is just another tax. So, we are removing that section.

The bill passed a judiciary committee on Tuesday.

