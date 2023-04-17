© 2023 Public Radio East
Shackleford Banks stallion dies while under sedation during transfer to reserve near Beaufort

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT
File: Cape Lookout National Seashore is home to a herd of more than 110 wild horses. These horses live on Shackleford Banks, the southernmost island in the park.

A wild stallion that was in the process of being transferred from Shackleford Banks to a similar habitat died while under sedation.

National Park Service officials said the 6-year-old stallion was to be transferred from Shackleford Banks to a similar island habitat at the Rachel Carson Reserve to support the viability and health of the wild horse herd located there.

The stallion was sedated using an anesthetic which officials said has been used on Shackleford Banks’ wild horses for years.

During transport, officials say the horse unexpectedly died.

Testing is underway to determine a cause of death, but results may take several weeks.

Annette Weston-Riggs
