Shackleford Banks stallion dies while under sedation during transfer to reserve near Beaufort

A wild stallion that was in the process of being transferred from Shackleford Banks to a similar habitat died while under sedation.

National Park Service officials said the 6-year-old stallion was to be transferred from Shackleford Banks to a similar island habitat at the Rachel Carson Reserve to support the viability and health of the wild horse herd located there.

The stallion was sedated using an anesthetic which officials said has been used on Shackleford Banks’ wild horses for years.

During transport, officials say the horse unexpectedly died.

Testing is underway to determine a cause of death, but results may take several weeks.