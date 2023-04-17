Newport officials approve controversial land annexation for housing project

Plans for a controversial rezoning project in Newport are moving forward.

The Town Council approved the annexation of a 43-acre tract of land for single-family housing to an adjacent developer by a vote of 4-1. The only no-vote was from Mayor pro tem Danny Fornes.

Neighbors cited concerns about flooding on the lot and nearby lots and the potential development's impact on nearby farmers. The Council moved ahead with the annexation against the town's Rezoning Board's recommendation.

In March, the Newport Rezoning Board voted narrowly to not recommend annexation amid concerns about the town's ability to handle the increasing demand on municipal water and sewer systems.

Whether the property will be rezoned or developed is still up to the town council, which will host a public hearing on May 11.