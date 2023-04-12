© 2023 Public Radio East
Meeting Wednesday evening will address pending closure of Down East library

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 12, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT
A meeting Wednesday night will discuss the pending closure of a small public library Down East.

The President of Friends of the Down East Library Susan DeWitt Wilder said the building is owned by a county commissioner, and initially the state treasurer granted an exception to the law that says a public official can’t receive a direct benefit – like rent -- from the public agency he serves.

That exception, though, ends when the 5-year lease does, on June 30.

She said they are still hoping the library will be able to stay open in its current space.

The community information and advocacy meeting is Wednesday at the Gloucester Community Center at 6.30 p.m.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
