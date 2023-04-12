Meeting Wednesday evening will address pending closure of Down East library

A meeting Wednesday night will discuss the pending closure of a small public library Down East.

The President of Friends of the Down East Library Susan DeWitt Wilder said the building is owned by a county commissioner, and initially the state treasurer granted an exception to the law that says a public official can’t receive a direct benefit – like rent -- from the public agency he serves.

That exception, though, ends when the 5-year lease does, on June 30.

She said they are still hoping the library will be able to stay open in its current space.

The community information and advocacy meeting is Wednesday at the Gloucester Community Center at 6.30 p.m.

