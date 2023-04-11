Suds for Sharks fundraiser will support OCEARH research soon to be underway along the ENC coast

An event at a Wilmington brewery on Sunday will raise money for shark research.

OCEARCH officials said the Suds for Sharks event will take place at Waterman’s Brewing Company from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event is being held in partnership with the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, and $1 per pint sold will support OCEARCH’s shark research.

The event will also include a question and answer session and feature OCEARCH’s Fishing Master, the organization’s Chief Veterinarian, N.C. Aquariums Chief Veterinarian, and others.

It’s intended to kick off OCEARCH’s 45th ocean research expedition, Expedition Northbound, which starts at Wrightsville Beach on April 17.