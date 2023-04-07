Small library Down East will lose its space in June, may be forced to permanently close

A small Down East Public Library is threatened with closure.

The President of Friends of the Down East Library Susan DeWitt Wilder said the building in Smyrna is owned by a county commissioner, and initially the state treasurer granted an exception to the law that says a public official can’t receive a direct benefit – like rent -- from the public agency he serves. That exception, though, ends when the 5-year lease does, on June 30.

She said there isn’t a space nearby that they could move the library into.

“There's been a run on available housing in the last two years. There are no empty houses that could be rented and refurbished,” she explained, “We don't have much commercial space down here at all and the access is so important … where the location of that library is critical to reaching the most people and serving the most people Down East.”

For some library patrons, the closest county library branch in Beaufort would be a 45-50 minute drive.

And Wilder is hoping to avoid the need to move.

“Our goal is to see if there's a work around and keep the library in the same space as it is now,” she said.

There is a community information and advocacy meeting on Wednesday, April 12 at the Gloucester Community Center at 6.30.