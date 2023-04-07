M.E. rules ENC preschooler's death was caused by Fentanyl, man arrested and charged

A Greenville man has been charged with one count of murder in the death of a 4-year-old child last year.

In August, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a home on Seventh Street, where Aurora EMS told them that a child was dead.

Last month, a report from the chief medical examiner was issued; it showed the child died from Fentanyl Toxicity.

Chrishaun Carter, 28, of Greenville is charged with one count of Felony Death by Distribution.

Carter was surrendered to the magistrate’s office early this week by a licensed bondsman on an unrelated case and deputies then arrested him in the preschooler’s death. He was ordered held on an $80,000 secured bond.