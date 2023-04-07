© 2023 Public Radio East
M.E. rules ENC preschooler's death was caused by Fentanyl, man arrested and charged

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 7, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT
These pills were made to look like Oxycodone, but they're actually an illicit form of the potent painkiller fentanyl. A surge in police seizures of illicit fentanyl parallels a rise in overdose deaths.
(Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/AP)
A Greenville man has been charged with one count of murder in the death of a 4-year-old child last year.

In August, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a home on Seventh Street, where Aurora EMS told them that a child was dead.

Last month, a report from the chief medical examiner was issued; it showed the child died from Fentanyl Toxicity.

Chrishaun Carter, 28, of Greenville is charged with one count of Felony Death by Distribution.

Carter was surrendered to the magistrate’s office early this week by a licensed bondsman on an unrelated case and deputies then arrested him in the preschooler’s death. He was ordered held on an $80,000 secured bond.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
