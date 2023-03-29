© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Period poverty: ENC volunteers assemble feminine care kits

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
49947908727_e71475f9ba_k.jpg
(Photo: Marco Verch Professional on Flickr via Creative Commons)
/
Each year, officials say more than 500 million people worldwide do not have what they need to manage their periods.

Employees of International Paper’s New Bern Mill, West Craven High School students and United Way volunteers will assemble 500 feminine care kits on Wednesday.

They will be supplied to local schools and after school programs to provide clean menstrual products and encourage girls to stay in school.

Period poverty is a term used to describe the struggle that many women and girls face because they don’t have access to menstrual health supplies. Each year, officials say more than 500 million people worldwide do not have what they need to manage their periods.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs