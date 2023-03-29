Period poverty: ENC volunteers assemble feminine care kits

Employees of International Paper’s New Bern Mill, West Craven High School students and United Way volunteers will assemble 500 feminine care kits on Wednesday.

They will be supplied to local schools and after school programs to provide clean menstrual products and encourage girls to stay in school.

Period poverty is a term used to describe the struggle that many women and girls face because they don’t have access to menstrual health supplies. Each year, officials say more than 500 million people worldwide do not have what they need to manage their periods.