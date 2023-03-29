Last Resort Fire in Tyrell County grows slightly, is 48% contained

The Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell County has grown slightly to 5,384 acres and is 48 percent contained.

North Carolina Forest Service officials said infrared flights will continue to evaluate the extent of the fire and they are developing a plan to use nearby bodies of fresh water to minimize loss of organic soil.

To protect the organic peat soils, reduce smoke impacts and prevent reburn, officials said irrigation systems are being staged for water pumping in the coming days.

Significant smoke remains possible and communities south of the fire area near Belhaven, Pantego, Fairfield and Swan Quarter can expect smoke impacts during the morning commute.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a debris burn on private land that escaped containment.