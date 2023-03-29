© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Last Resort Fire in Tyrell County grows slightly, is 48% contained

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 29, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT
Last resort fire Tue.jpg
N.C. Forest Service officials say significant smoke is possible and may result in tedious travel conditions in some areas. In the interest of safety, they say people should allow for extra travel time or plan to take alternate routes.

The Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell County has grown slightly to 5,384 acres and is 48 percent contained.

North Carolina Forest Service officials said infrared flights will continue to evaluate the extent of the fire and they are developing a plan to use nearby bodies of fresh water to minimize loss of organic soil.

To protect the organic peat soils, reduce smoke impacts and prevent reburn, officials said irrigation systems are being staged for water pumping in the coming days.

Significant smoke remains possible and communities south of the fire area near Belhaven, Pantego, Fairfield and Swan Quarter can expect smoke impacts during the morning commute.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a debris burn on private land that escaped containment.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs