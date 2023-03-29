© 2023 Public Radio East
50 years after the last U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam, recognition event takes place Wednesday in New Bern

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 29, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT
During the Vietnam War, more than 58,000 Americans died, as well as more than 2 million Vietnamese soldiers and civilians.

On this date 50 years ago, two months after the signing of the Vietnam peace agreement, the last U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam.

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 886, is hosting National Vietnam War Veterans Day in New Bern Wednesday to honor and recognize veterans in the community that served during the Vietnam War.

The event will be held at Union Point Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A banner depicting the “Wall that Heals” Vietnam War Memorial will be on display at the gazebo, with information panels noting Myths and Facts of Vietnam, major battles, and a large Vietnam War Combat Map to show where people served.

The Vietnam Helicopters Pilot Association will also display an OH-6A “Loach” helicopter that flew in Vietnam.

Chapter members will be on hand to talk about the war and post veterans’ information and make audio recordings of Vietnam Veterans’ war experiences.

Copies of the interviews will be provided to the veteran, the Down East Vietnam Audio Archive, and the Library of Congress.

