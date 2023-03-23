Activist Erin Brockovich will help open legal office in Jacksonville for victims of Camp Lejeune water contamination

On Saturday, environmental activist Erin Brockovich will be opening the Camp Lejeune Legal office in Jacksonville to work with members of the community who have been impacted by the toxic water at Marine Base Camp Lejeune from 1953-1987.

Brockovich will be joined by retired USMC Master Sergreant Jerry Ensminger and Mike Partain, trial attorneys from the Law office Henson Fuerst, trial attorney Mikal Watts and members of the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce.

This event is open to the public. Guests will be able to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and speaking program, tour the new offices and meet privately with the Camp Lejeune Legal team.

The office is at 2200 Gum Branch Road, Suite G, in Jacksonville.

