Activist Erin Brockovich will help open legal office in Jacksonville for victims of Camp Lejeune water contamination

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 23, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT
Erin Brockovich.jpg
(Photo: Annette Weston-Riggs, Public Radio East
/
File: A tearful Erin Brockovich apologized for being emotional while speaking at a town hall meeting regarding the toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune. It’s something that, and if you’ve seen the film you’ll know, is out of character for her.

On Saturday, environmental activist Erin Brockovich will be opening the Camp Lejeune Legal office in Jacksonville to work with members of the community who have been impacted by the toxic water at Marine Base Camp Lejeune from 1953-1987.

Brockovich will be joined by retired USMC Master Sergreant Jerry Ensminger and Mike Partain, trial attorneys from the Law office Henson Fuerst, trial attorney Mikal Watts and members of the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce.

This event is open to the public. Guests will be able to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and speaking program, tour the new offices and meet privately with the Camp Lejeune Legal team.

The office is at 2200 Gum Branch Road, Suite G, in Jacksonville.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
