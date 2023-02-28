Public comment period open on proposed construction of a new multi-use pathway at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Officials with Cape Hatteras National Seashore are asking people to share their thoughts on an environmental assessment for the construction of a new multi-use pathway along Lighthouse Road in Buxton.

The pathway would provide a safe and accessible route to many of the Seashore’s key visitor areas, including the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, Museum of the Sea and beach accesses.

There are two plans to chose from. The first, Alternative A, would do nothing different and keep the area as-is.

Alternative B would construct a 1.6-mile-long paved multi-use pathway on one side of the road; it would include signs, benches, bollards and would mean the reconfiguration of the Seashore entrance for intersection improvements and connections to local sidewalks.

The environmental assessment is open for public comment through March 28.

Comments may be submitted electronically, the preferred method, or mailed to: Superintendent, 1401 National Park Dr., Manteo, N.C. 27954.

