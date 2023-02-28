Camp Lejeune Marines setting up field hospital for victims on earthquake in Turkey

Marines and sailors from II Marine Expeditionary Force, based at Camp Lejeune, were deployed to Italy when they got the call to head to Turkey early this month to help in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that killed more than 44,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings.

The 7.8 magnitude quake occurred on February 6.

The service members conducted site surveys and worked as an advance team to coordinate other Department of Defense efforts.

They are now setting up a field hospital and when finished they will turn it over to the Turkish Ministry of Health so doctors can continue to care for those injured by the quakes.