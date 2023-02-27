Time dwindling for service members due refunds after Harris Jewelry scheme

The more than 6,000 servicemembers in North Carolina who fell victim to a national jewelry scheme are being reminded that the clock is ticking when it comes to getting a refund.

NC Attorney General Josh Stein and several other state attorneys general won a $34 million settlement with Harris Jewelry last October.

Stein said the jewelry company -- which operated many stores on or near military bases, including Camp Lejeune and Fort Bragg -- told servicemembers that purchases would increase their credit scores, forced them to buy protection plans and did not provide written disclosures with some purchases.

Harris Jewelry was ordered last fall to immediately stop collecting nearly $2 million in debt held by nearly 2,000 servicemembers in North Carolina and give back nearly $1.5 million to 5,000 more people.

The deadline to apply for a refund is April 15.