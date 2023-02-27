© 2023 Public Radio East
Time dwindling for service members due refunds after Harris Jewelry scheme

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST
Diamonds at a workshop in Antwerp. (2009 file photo.)
Yves Herman
/
Reuters /Landov

The more than 6,000 servicemembers in North Carolina who fell victim to a national jewelry scheme are being reminded that the clock is ticking when it comes to getting a refund.

NC Attorney General Josh Stein and several other state attorneys general won a $34 million settlement with Harris Jewelry last October.

Stein said the jewelry company -- which operated many stores on or near military bases, including Camp Lejeune and Fort Bragg -- told servicemembers that purchases would increase their credit scores, forced them to buy protection plans and did not provide written disclosures with some purchases.

Harris Jewelry was ordered last fall to immediately stop collecting nearly $2 million in debt held by nearly 2,000 servicemembers in North Carolina and give back nearly $1.5 million to 5,000 more people.

The deadline to apply for a refund is April 15.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
