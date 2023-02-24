No injuries, significant water damage after fire at The Chelsea in New Bern

A fire at one of New Bern’s most popular downtown restaurants closed several streets for more than an hour last night.

According to officials with the City of New Bern, the fire at The Chelsea on Middle Street was reported just before 9 p.m.

City of New Bern Fire-Rescue said there were no injuries to staff or firefighters, and the building's sprinkler system contained the fire until crews arrived.

They added that there is significant water damage to the building.

The fire was not deemed suspicious.