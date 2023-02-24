More charges filed after child, 6, took gun to school

More charges have been filed after police say a 6-year-old took a gun to school.

Last week police charged Marvin Davis, 58, with failing to properly store a firearm to protect a minor after police say they found the unloaded handgun in the boy’s backpack at Fairview Elementary School in Rocky Mount.

Because of Davis’ criminal history, police say he is now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Davis and the boy are not related but live in the same house.

No threats were made with the weapon and investigators say the child never displayed it.