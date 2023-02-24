Meeting will explore assistance options for owners of homes along OBX threatened by sea rise

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will meet next week to talk about programs that may be available to help the owners of homes and other structures along the beach.

Three Outer Banks homes collapsed into the Atlantic last year.

The February 27 web conference meeting will discuss the topic “Property Acquisition and Financial Assistance,” and officials say people will be able to listen by computer or phone.

Panelists will talk about programs that may assist both owners of threatened oceanfront structures and federal, state, or local governments responsible for beach management.

Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov. Please list “Threatened Oceanfront Structures” in the subject line.