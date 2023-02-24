© 2023 Public Radio East
Meeting will explore assistance options for owners of homes along OBX threatened by sea rise

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 24, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST
Outer banks home collapse.jpg
(Photo: National Park Service)
/
One of the homes on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe that collapsed last February.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will meet next week to talk about programs that may be available to help the owners of homes and other structures along the beach.

Three Outer Banks homes collapsed into the Atlantic last year.

The February 27 web conference meeting will discuss the topic “Property Acquisition and Financial Assistance,” and officials say people will be able to listen by computer or phone.

Panelists will talk about programs that may assist both owners of threatened oceanfront structures and federal, state, or local governments responsible for beach management.

WHERE: Webex

Join by computer

Meeting number: 2435 125 4862

Password: IWGFEB23 (49433223 from phones)

Join by phone

1-415-655-0003

Access code: 2435 125 4862

Password: IWGFEB23 (49433223 from phones)

Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov. Please list “Threatened Oceanfront Structures” in the subject line.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs