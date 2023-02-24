© 2023 Public Radio East
$10 million UPS facility, nearly 100 jobs planned for Holly Ridge

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST
A UPS driver stops at a traffic light on April 24 in St. Louis. UPS employees are now allowed to grow their beards as the company loosens up on its appearance rules.
Jeff Roberson
/
AP
UPS is investing more than $10 million dollars to locate a distribution facility in Holly Ridge.

According to Governor Roy Cooper, the facility will create 98 new jobs in Onslow County.

Cooper said North Carolina is the third-fastest growing state in the nation, and that attracts global logistics leaders like UPS to build in military communities like Holly Ridge that have the right people and the transportation infrastructure to reach their customers.

He said it is the largest economic development project for Onslow County in 40 years.

The positions include drivers, operations personnel, managers, and support staff.

Although wages will vary depending on position, the overall expected average annual wage across all job types is about $67,000. Positions for small package drivers include annual wages up to $95,000, and UPS officials said more than 60 of the new job opportunities will be for drivers.

