Twins Gloria and Victoria Guerrier receive top honors at New York high school

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sometimes sibling rivalry works. Gloria and Victoria Guerrier are twins. They were named the top two students in their school, valedictorian and salutatorian at West Hempstead Secondary School in New York. They competed in sports, too. Both were three-sport varsity athletes. Both had all-state honors for track and now both have gotten in to Yale University. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.