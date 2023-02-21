LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. We all know the debate about pineapple on pizza, but what about pickles? A review of pizza trends by delivery app Slice has some new data. Dubbed the Slice of the Union, the report says mushrooms and ranch dressing were popular toppings among pizza eaters in 2022. But the report also predicts that pickles, most often served on pizzas topped with garlic sauce, will continue to grow in popularity this year. Rise and brine.

