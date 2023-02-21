Grant will allow ENC community college to expand workforce training programs
Workforce training programs at Craven Community College have received nearly a half-million dollars in grant funding.
The more than $495,000 Golden LEAF grant will be used to renovate two buildings at the college’s Volt Center near downtown New Bern.
The college plans to develop a heavy equipment operator program and a construction trade/light manufacturer incubator.
Existing buildings in the Volt Center complex will be converted to workforce training facilities.