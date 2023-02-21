© 2023 Public Radio East
DA says Proud Boys masks at public meetings are illegal, sheriff's office will still remain hands-off

By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST
DA Ben David.jpg
(Photo: New Hanover & Pender County District Attorney's Office)
/

A North Carolina district attorney says members of the Proud Boys who show up to public meetings in Wilmington in their trademark masks are violating state law.

District Attorney Ben David told New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon in a letter that a 1953 state law aimed at curbing the domestic terrorism of the Klu Klux Klan still makes it illegal for people to conceal their identity on government property in 2023.

That law doesn’t apply to medical masks because of a different law passed early in the pandemic.

The letter notes the spirit of the law when it was written and in modern times is to prevent intimidation of the public.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Jerry Brewer, however, said David’s letter does not change deputies’ hands-off policy towards the Cape Fear Proud Boys chapter.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
