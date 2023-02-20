© 2023 Public Radio East
Police in Western NC looking for suspect who left Swastika flag at synagogue

By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST
Boone swastika 1.jpg
1 of 2  — Boone swastika 1.jpg
Investigators later discovered surveillance footage of a man at the Kangaroo Express wearing the same clothing reported by the caller from around the time that the incident occurred.
(Photo provided y the Boone Police Department)
Boone Swastika 2.jpg
2 of 2  — Boone Swastika 2.jpg
Police in western North Carolina are looking for a suspect after he was seen waving a flag with a swastika before hanging it on a synagogue's sign.
(Photo provided by the Boone Police Department)

Police in western North Carolina are looking for a suspect after he was seen waving a flag with a swastika before hanging it on a synagogue's sign.

The Boone Police Department says a caller reported a man wearing dark clothing, a ski mask and gloves left the sign at Temple of the High Country on Wednesday.

The flag was taken to the police department as evidence.

Investigators later discovered surveillance footage of a man at the Kangaroo Express wearing the same clothing reported by the caller from around the time that the incident occurred.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs