Police in Western NC looking for suspect who left Swastika flag at synagogue

Police in western North Carolina are looking for a suspect after he was seen waving a flag with a swastika before hanging it on a synagogue's sign.

The Boone Police Department says a caller reported a man wearing dark clothing, a ski mask and gloves left the sign at Temple of the High Country on Wednesday.

The flag was taken to the police department as evidence.

Investigators later discovered surveillance footage of a man at the Kangaroo Express wearing the same clothing reported by the caller from around the time that the incident occurred.