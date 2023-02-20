© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Longtime ENC children's show host has died at the age of 95

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST
Miss Elinore 1.jpg
(Photo: UNC School of Information and Library Science)
/
Elinor Hawkins, the longtime host of Telestory Time on WCTI NewsChannel 12, died Wednesday at the age of 95.

Elinor Hawkins, the longtime host of Telestory Time on WCTI NewsChannel 12, died Wednesday at the age of 95.

She was Miss Elinor to thousands of eastern North Carolina children who watched her every Saturday morning, but she also helped build libraries around eastern North Carolina. She retired in 1992 after 34 years with the Craven-Pamlico-Carteret Regional Library System where she served as the Regional Director. She continued Telestory until 2020.

Miss Elinore 2.jpg
(Photo: UNC School of Information and Library Science)
/
She was Miss Elinor to thousands of eastern North Carolina children who watched her every Saturday morning, but she also helped build libraries around eastern North Carolina.

In 2013, Miss Elinor was presented with the Long Leaf Pines award, the state’s highest civilian honor.

Every Christmas Eve since 1911 a wreath has been laid at the grave of Clement Clarke Moore, the author of “A Visit from Saint Nicholas”, in New York. In 2017, in honor of her love of “The Night Before Christmas,” the wreath was named the “Elinor Dixon Hawkins Wreath”.

Episodes of Telestory Time are still available on YouTube HERE.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs