BTS singer Suga announces his upcoming solo world tour

Published February 16, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BUTTER")

BTS: (Singing) Smooth like butter, like a criminal undercover.

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. BTS rapper Suga says he's going on a world tour. The concerts will kick off this spring in the United States before heading on to Asia. So here's hoping the concerts can tide over all those BTS fans. The supergroup is not reuniting until 2025. That's when some members of the K-pop sensation complete their mandatory military service.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BUTTER")

BTS: (Singing) Get it, let it roll.

KHALID: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.