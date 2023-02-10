Titanic is in theaters now to celebrate its 25th anniversary

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Titanic is being rereleased in theaters today to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The movie, which chronicles the ill-fated voyage of the ship of dreams, premiered in 1997. Titanic spent 15 weeks at the top of the box office and won 11 Oscars. This time around, the movie will be shown in 3D so viewers can truly see whether Jack could have fit on that door.

