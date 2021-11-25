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A German man learns the hard way you can't drive yourself to your driving test

NPR
Published November 25, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

A man in Germany was so close to getting his driver's license. He wanted to be on time for his final test, so he borrowed a van and drove there. Yes, he drove to the final test for his own license. The unlicensed driver parked in front of the instructor, who canceled the test and called police, who are investigating the driver. He says it was a kind of Catch-22. How else do you drive to your own driver's test? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.