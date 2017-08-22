© 2023 Public Radio East
Federal Judge Finds Racism Behind Arizona Law Banning Ethnic Studies

By Julie Depenbrock
Published August 22, 2017 at 11:08 PM EDT

An Arizona law banning ethnic studies violated students' constitutional rights, a federal judge said Tuesday. His ruling made clear that the state showed discriminatory intent when it essentially shut down a Mexican-American studies program at Tucson Unified School District.

"Both enactment and enforcement were motivated by racial animus," federal Judge A. Wallace Tashima said in the ruling.

With this news, a portion of the law, prohibiting classes designed for students of certain ethnic groups, has been struck down, but the federal judge has yet to issue a final judgment and redress for the violation.

Despite this decade-long debate in Arizona, ethnic studies programs have grown in popularity throughout the country.

Here's what we reported earlier this month:

