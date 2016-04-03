NPRpoetry, Part Deux: Listeners Bare Their Souls In Stanzas

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Time now for more of your poems. And guess who's back with me - Colin Dwyer, NPR digital producer and the curator of our Twitter poetry call out for this month of April.

Hello, Colin.

COLIN DWYER, BYLINE: Hello.

KELLY: So when we talked with you yesterday, you were telling us about a lot of the haikus coming in. And before we move on, I want to play one more haiku. This one came in from @lookatthathair. We actually sent this one to Sylvia Poggioli to read to us from Rome...

DWYER: Fantastic.

KELLY: ...And you're about to hear why.

SYLVIA POGGIOLI, BYLINE: (Reading) Love Italy tales from Sylvia Poggioli. An autograph, please?

KELLY: (Laughter) Hard to top Sylvia, who sounds good even reading the phone book, but especially good reading that poem. Now you also mentioned yesterday this - you know, you're getting a lot of haikus because people are tweeting, so they don't have very many characters to deal with here. You're noticing another form of Japanese poetry coming in, too, though.

DWYER: Right. Funny enough, haiku isn't the only form of traditional Japanese poetry that our readers are absolutely loving. There's another one called tonka that we've gotten a couple of. And here's one from Carol Johnston. (Reading) I hold up traffic mesmerized by swirling confetti petals, my car in a vortex of blossom wind.

KELLY: So a tonka there in honor of the cherry blossoms around us right now. Tell us what else has come in.

DWYER: Well, there have just been a number of them that have just sent me reeling, frankly, including this devastating one. (Reading) Honey and apricot and hands like old maps. She died. Oh, thank God, I would think in two months, that summer before the towers fell down.

KELLY: Lovely. Thank you for reading that to us. That's NPR Colin Dwyer, our digital producer, Twitter poetry maestro. Thanks for stopping by.

DWYER: Of course, thank you very much.

KELLY: And keep your poems coming. We want to hear all your poems this whole month of April. You can tweet them to us using the hashtag #NPRpoetry. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

