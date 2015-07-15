Episode 638: Tweak The World

Editor's note: Following the publication of this story, Francesca Gino's study results that suggested that honesty pledges placed at the top of forms increased honesty were disproven. Independent researchers found that two of the experiments included in a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences relied on manipulated data, and the journal retracted the paper. For more, listen to our July 2023 episode on the subject.

There are lots of big problems in the world: climate change, poverty, war. We have done shows about those problems. And we will do more.

But today's show is about really, really small things.

We ask some of the smartest people we know what little thing they would change to improve the world.

Music: Nick Jaina's "These Fair Hands" and Phoenix's "Consolation Prizes." Find us: Twitter/ Facebook/ Spotify/ Tumblr.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.