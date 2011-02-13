Brazilian-Style Collard Greens

Serves 4 to 6

For The Greens

2 pounds fresh young collard greens

3 tablespoons olive oil

8 cloves garlic, minced or to taste

Wash the collards thoroughly and bunch them together. Take each bunch, roll it tightly and cut it crosswise into thin strips. [This is a method that the French call en chiffonade.] Heat the oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Cook the garlic, stirring it until it's only slightly browned. Add the collard strips and cook, stirring constantly for five minutes so that the greens are soft, but retain their bright-green color. Add a tablespoon of water, cover, lower the heat and continue to cook for two minutes; then serve hot with the hot sauce of your choice.

For The Hot Sauce

1 lemon

1 lime

1/2 habanero pepper

3 tablespoons cilantro

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1 1/2 teaspoons minced onion

The lemons and limes should be juicy. Get 1/4 cup of mixed juices or thereabouts and put in a small bowl. Chop cilantro, onion and garlic and combine with the juice. Chop the habanero (seeds removed) and add to taste. Stir together and drizzle over the greens.

