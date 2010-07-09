Recession Catches Up With Concert Revenues

MARY LOUISE KELLY, Host:

As NPR's Tamara Keith reports, this summer's concert season is littered with cancelled shows.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PLEASE DON'T STOP THE MUSIC")

RIHANNA: (Singing) Please don't stop the music. Music. Music. Music.

KEITH: She's in good company, though. Lilith Fair, the Eagles and American Idol Live have all trimmed back their tours this summer.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEAUTIFUL DAY")

LOUISE KELLY: (Singing) You're out of luck...

KEITH: Kevin Lyman is the tour's founder.

LOUISE KELLY: I think it's an indication of a rough summer. I think it's a bit of the economy. I think it's a glut of everyone on the road all at once trying to make up for the revenues that they're not making on their records.

KEITH: Lyman is also the man behind the punk rock Van's Warped Tour. This year, he says business is down eight to 10 percent in most markets.

LOUISE KELLY: We're seeing a dynamic shift in the touring industry, and I think we'll probably come out stronger in the long run, but right now, some real hard times.

KEITH: Tamara Keith, NPR News, Washington. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

