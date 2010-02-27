Recipe: Pink Grapefruit and Mint Panna Cotta with Port Wine Sauce

makes 6 servings

Pink Grapefruit and Mint Panna Cotta

Canola or Vegetable oil spray

1 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

½ vanilla bean

1 cup fresh grapefruit juice

2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin

½ cup sugar

1 cup crème fraiche

1 tablespoon grated lime zest

1 tablespoon fresh mint and/or basil, finely chopped

Pomegranate Port Wine Sauce

¼ cup port

1 cup pomegranate juice

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

2 teaspoons sugar (more to taste, if necessary)

2 teaspoons cold water

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1. Prepare Panna Cotta: Lightly spray six ¾ cup ramekins or

custard cups with spray oil. Mix milk and cream in heavy bottom saucepan.

Scrape seeds from vanilla bean; add bean. Bring to a simmer. Remove from

heat. Cover and let steep 30 minutes. Remove vanilla bean. (Note: If using

vanilla extract, no need to steep.)

2. In a small pot, reduce grapefruit juice to 1/3 cup. Let cool.

Sprinkle gelatin over the surface the grapefruit reduction. Let stand until

gelatin softens, about 10 minutes. Stir sugar and gelatin mixture into milk

mixture. Stir over low heat just until sugar and gelatin dissolve, about 2

minutes. Remove from heat. Strain mixture through mesh strainer. Whisk in

crème fraiche, then stir in lime zest and chopped herbs. Divide among

ramekins.

3. Cover; chill until set, at least 6 hours or overnight.

4. Prepare Sauce: Pour port into small pot. Reduce by half, then add

juice, ¼ cup water, ginger, and sugar. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat

and simmer for about 8 minutes. Combine 2 teaspoons of cold water with

cornstarch to create a slurry. Add to juice mixture and cook for 2 minutes or

until the mixture is slightly syrupy. Remove from heat. (Can be made 2 days

ahead. Cover and chill.)

5. Serving: Run small knife around each panna cotta. Place bottoms

of ramekins, 1 at a time, in bowl of hot water 45 seconds. Place plate atop

ramekin. Hold plate and ramekin together; invert, shaking gently, to turn out

panna cotta. Serve with sauce.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.