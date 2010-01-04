Another Guest Crashed White House Dinner

MICHELE NORRIS, host:

That state dinner at the White House continues to make news for the wrong reasons. It turns out that Tareq and Michaele Salahi were not the only people to crash the dinner. The Secret Service has confirmed that another uninvited guest got into the White House, as NPR's Don Gonyea reports.

DON GONYEA: There was already a criminal investigation underway involving the Salahi's very unwelcome and very much photographed visit to the White House. But today, the Secret Service says the investigation into the slip-up has revealed that another person made it to the state dinner without an invite. The individual's identity has not been released, but in a statement, the Secret Service says it appears that the subject traveled from a local hotel where the official Indian delegation was staying. There was a security sweep there with the entire delegation handled by the State Department, then that delegation and the uninvited guest boarded a bus that took them all to the White House.

The Secret Service says there's nothing to indicate that this individual had contact with the president or first lady. So far there are no pictures. It is also not clear at this point if the person had any direct connection to the official delegation from India. The Secret Service says it will have no further comment because of the ongoing criminal investigation since the state dinner security procedures for all White House events have been enhanced.

Don Gonyea, NPR News, Washington.

