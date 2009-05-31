Obama's Agenda Awaits Congress' Return

Congress gets back in session this week, and its to-do list reads like a rundown of some of President Obama's top priorities: a major climate change bill, universal health care legislation. And while lawmakers were away on a Memorial Day recess, the president added one more big task: confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Sonia Sotomayor.

Host Liane Hansen speaks with NPR congressional correspondent David Welna about what to expect from lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.