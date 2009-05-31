© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Obama's Agenda Awaits Congress' Return

Published May 31, 2009 at 8:00 AM EDT

Congress gets back in session this week, and its to-do list reads like a rundown of some of President Obama's top priorities: a major climate change bill, universal health care legislation. And while lawmakers were away on a Memorial Day recess, the president added one more big task: confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Sonia Sotomayor.

Host Liane Hansen speaks with NPR congressional correspondent David Welna about what to expect from lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.