'How Low Can You Go' Winner: Tomato Pie

Last month, NPR asked professional chefs to submit recipes for a delicious meal for four people that cost less than $10 in the "How Low Can you Go" family supper challenge. NPR also posed the challenge to listeners.

More than 300 people submitted low-priced dishes — everything from pizzas to fish tacos with kimchi to "road kill deer stew."

Kathy Lloyd, from Pittsfield, Mass., submitted the tomato pie, her favorite recipe growing up — and the dish she asked for on her birthday.

To make the pie, Lloyd suggests using the freshest tomatoes and onions you can find.

"It's a summertime recipe. It uses tomatoes fresh from the garden, Vidalia onions," Lloyd tells NPR's Michele Norris. "That's why you generally wait until August, because that's when the Vidalias and the tomatoes are ready."

Lloyd says what really makes the pie is the shredded cheddar cheese and mayonnaise that you put on top before baking.

When it comes out of the oven, "it's a warm, bubbly, cheesy, brown-golden gooey loveliness," Lloyd says.

