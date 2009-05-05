Paper's Owner Strikes Deal With 6 Out Of 7 Unions

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

NPR's business news starts with no news about the future of the Boston Globe.

(Soundbite of music)

INSKEEP: The talks aimed at saving New England's major daily newspaper are still at an impasse, which means The Boston Globe still faces the possibility of closure. In a small reprieve, the Globe's owner, the New York Times Company did not file a shutdown notice with federal authorities, as it had threatened to do late Sunday night. The Times is trying to extract $20 million in concessions from workers. Yesterday, managers reached agreements with six of the Boston paper's seven unions. The largest union, with about 600 workers, is still holding out, and a key sticking point is the Times demand that the union give up job guarantees to make it easier to fire people and cut costs. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

