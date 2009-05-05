© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Paper's Owner Strikes Deal With 6 Out Of 7 Unions

Published May 5, 2009 at 6:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

NPR's business news starts with no news about the future of the Boston Globe.

(Soundbite of music)

INSKEEP: The talks aimed at saving New England's major daily newspaper are still at an impasse, which means The Boston Globe still faces the possibility of closure. In a small reprieve, the Globe's owner, the New York Times Company did not file a shutdown notice with federal authorities, as it had threatened to do late Sunday night. The Times is trying to extract $20 million in concessions from workers. Yesterday, managers reached agreements with six of the Boston paper's seven unions. The largest union, with about 600 workers, is still holding out, and a key sticking point is the Times demand that the union give up job guarantees to make it easier to fire people and cut costs. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.