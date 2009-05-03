Parting Words: Pete Seeger

JACKI LYDEN, host:

We close our show tonight with birthday wishes to an American legend. Folk singer and banjo-strummer extraordinaire Pete Seeger turns 90 today. No songs about the long road or hard times. Tonight, Pete's got our parting words, a classic American folk tune, "The Fox."

(Soundbite of song "The Fox")

Mr. PETE SEEGER (Singer): (Singing) Old mother Flipper Flapper jumped out of bed, out of the window she cocked her head, Cryin' John, John the grey goose is gone. The fox is on the town-o, town-o, town-o. John, John the grey goose is gone. The fox is on the town-o.

Johnny went to the top of the hill, blew his horn both loud and shrill. The fox is (unintelligible). I've got to flee with my kill, and he'll soon be on my trail-o, trail-o, trail-o. The fox (unintelligible), I'd better flee with my kill, or they'll soon be on my trail-o.

He ran 'til he came to his cozy den. There were the little ones, eight, nine, 10. They said daddy, you'd better go back again because it must be a mighty fine town-o, town-o, town-o. They said daddy, you better go back again because it must be a mighty fine town-o.

LYDEN: We're glad you're still foxy, Pete Seeger.

That's ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Jacki Lyden. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

