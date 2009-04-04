Our Winning Garlic Recipe Is A Tongue-Twister

Dice it, mix it, mash it with potatoes or shrimp or pasta — a little garlic goes a long way in the kitchen. We asked you to send us your garlic recipes — and you sure did. California garlic farmer Chester Aaron picked his favorite three from your submissions and handed them over to NPR food essayist Bonny Wolf.

Chef Carla Hall from the Bravo show Top Chef and Chef Rock Harper, winner of Fox's Hell's Kitchen, gathered at Wolf's home to pick the winner.

Wolf prepared the dishes and our judges started tasting. In the end, the dish that impressed them most was the one with the scariest ingredients — six to 12 habanero peppers and cup after cup of garlic.

The winner was Silver Bill's Gabanero Tongue-Twister Hot Sauce, submitted by William Maxwell of Vandalia, Mo.

