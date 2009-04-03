Motive Unclear In Binghamton, N.Y., Shootings

Police say the gunman in the deadly shootings at the American Civic Association building in Binghamton, N.Y., shot the receptionist and another woman before walking down the hall where classes were being held.

"Police were then worried when they arrived about what they might find when they went down that hall," Spencer Raymond, a reporter for member station WAER in Syracuse, tells Michele Norris. "It turned out that's where they found most of the victims as well as the shooter's body."

Raymond says the police are only saying that the gunman was no stranger to the civic association.

"He didn't say anything when he entered and there's still no motive as to why the gunman would do this," Raymond says.

Four people were confirmed wounded in the shooting, including the receptionist. All of them are listed in critical condition at local hospitals, Raymond says.

