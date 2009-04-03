Binghamton Police Chief: 14 Killed In Shootings

Binghamton, N.Y., Police Chief Joseph Zikuski says 14 people are dead after the shootings at an immigration-service center in the city. The shooter is believed to be among the dead, he said. A number of people were wounded, four critically.

"At this point, the information about [the shooter] is very limited," NPR's Brian Mann tells Michele Norris. "It seems that there is sort of a trail of identification, that he borrowed a car. … The police are not confirming his identity but they are saying very clearly that he had some kind of ties to the American Civic Association. What exactly that is, we don't know."

Most of the survivors managed to escape into a boiler room in the basement of the building, Mann says.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.