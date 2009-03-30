U.S. No Longer Using 'War On Terror'

MELISSA BLOCK, host:

As the Obama administration engages with Pakistan and its neighbors, there's one phrase you likely won't be hearing anymore: war on terror, that's according to America's top diplomat.

As Secretary of State Hillary Clinton headed out for a weeklong trip to Europe, she was asked by reporters about what seems a conspicuous avoidance of the phrase. She said she hasn't been told by the Obama administration to avoid referring to the war on terror. But Clinton went on, the administration has stopped using the phrase and I think that speaks for itself. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

