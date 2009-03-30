© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. No Longer Using 'War On Terror'

Published March 30, 2009 at 5:29 PM EDT

MELISSA BLOCK, host:

As the Obama administration engages with Pakistan and its neighbors, there's one phrase you likely won't be hearing anymore: war on terror, that's according to America's top diplomat.

As Secretary of State Hillary Clinton headed out for a weeklong trip to Europe, she was asked by reporters about what seems a conspicuous avoidance of the phrase. She said she hasn't been told by the Obama administration to avoid referring to the war on terror. But Clinton went on, the administration has stopped using the phrase and I think that speaks for itself. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.