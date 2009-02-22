Clinton Wraps Trip By Urging China's Investment

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrapped up her first overseas tour by attending a church service in the Chinese capital and meeting with women's leaders Sunday. She also suggested that by buying more U.S. treasury bonds, China would be helping its own economy.

In an interview with local media, Secretary Clinton said that buying more U.S. government debt would help the U.S. fiscal stimulus package, which would in turn create more demand for Chinese exports.

Clinton also joined in an online chat in which she urged China to adopt greener technologies as they develop their economy.

"The Chinese deserve to have a rising standard of living," Clinton said. "We just don't want you to make the same mistakes we made."

Clinton also met with women's leaders, including 82-year-old AIDS activist Dr. Gao Yaojie and other NGO workers whom she had met on previous visits to China.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.