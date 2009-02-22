© 2023 Public Radio East
Clinton Wraps Trip By Urging China's Investment

By Anthony Kuhn
Published February 22, 2009 at 8:00 AM EST

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrapped up her first overseas tour by attending a church service in the Chinese capital and meeting with women's leaders Sunday. She also suggested that by buying more U.S. treasury bonds, China would be helping its own economy.

In an interview with local media, Secretary Clinton said that buying more U.S. government debt would help the U.S. fiscal stimulus package, which would in turn create more demand for Chinese exports.

Clinton also joined in an online chat in which she urged China to adopt greener technologies as they develop their economy.

"The Chinese deserve to have a rising standard of living," Clinton said. "We just don't want you to make the same mistakes we made."

Clinton also met with women's leaders, including 82-year-old AIDS activist Dr. Gao Yaojie and other NGO workers whom she had met on previous visits to China.

Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
