Letters: White Supremacists And Obama

And staying on the topic of presidential politics, we hear the story about how police departments and the FBI are preparing for a potential increase in the activities of white supremacists if Barack Obama wins the election. That made some of you angry. Christian Jensen (ph) from Ojai, California called the story irresponsible sensationalism.

SIEGEL: She writes, I've been an NPR listener and member for years, and I have never been so enraged by a report as the one I just heard. Time spent spewing the venom of an extremist French group is time spent stoking the fires of fear. The possibility of an Obama presidency brings hope to the hearts of many more Americans than it does fear to that small minority of people who are filled with hate.

NORRIS: And Francis Brock(ph) from Vermont was among several of you who criticized the story's timing. Brock says the problem of hate groups has been out there since Obama first declared himself a candidate, and to wait for the last week to report the story when uncertain voters could use it as a safe excuse for not voting for a black man is frustrating at best.

