Cranston Cooks Up Emmy Gold In 'Breaking Bad'

Actor Bryan Cranston recently won the Emmy for outstanding actor in a drama series for his performance in the AMC's Breaking Bad. Cranston's character, Walter White, is a high-school chemistry teacher who begins producing crystal meth after being diagnosed with cancer.

Cranston's previous credits include the beleaguered father in the FOX TV show, Malcolm in the Middle, as well as roles in the films, Saving Private Ryan and Little Miss Sunshine.

This interview was originally broadcast on Feb. 6, 2008.

