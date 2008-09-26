© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cranston Cooks Up Emmy Gold In 'Breaking Bad'

Fresh Air | By David Bianculli
Published September 26, 2008 at 10:18 AM EDT

Actor Bryan Cranston recently won the Emmy for outstanding actor in a drama series for his performance in the AMC's Breaking Bad. Cranston's character, Walter White, is a high-school chemistry teacher who begins producing crystal meth after being diagnosed with cancer.

Cranston's previous credits include the beleaguered father in the FOX TV show, Malcolm in the Middle, as well as roles in the films, Saving Private Ryan and Little Miss Sunshine.

This interview was originally broadcast on Feb. 6, 2008.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

David Bianculli
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.
See stories by David Bianculli