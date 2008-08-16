© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Obama, McCain Find Sinatra 'So Easy To Love'

Published August 16, 2008 at 5:53 AM EDT
Frank Sinatra gets votes of approval from both John McCain and Barack Obama.
Frank Sinatra gets votes of approval from both John McCain and Barack Obama.

The latest issue of Blender magazine includes a piece titled "White House DJ," which features lists of the top 10 favorite songs of presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama. Jonathan Schwartz talks about the candidates' selections, as well as their only commonality: Frank Sinatra. Among other picks, Obama chose Sinatra's "You'd Be So Easy to Love," while McCain selected "I've Got You Under My Skin."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.