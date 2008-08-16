Obama, McCain Find Sinatra 'So Easy To Love'

The latest issue of Blender magazine includes a piece titled "White House DJ," which features lists of the top 10 favorite songs of presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama. Jonathan Schwartz talks about the candidates' selections, as well as their only commonality: Frank Sinatra. Among other picks, Obama chose Sinatra's "You'd Be So Easy to Love," while McCain selected "I've Got You Under My Skin."

