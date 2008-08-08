Ricky Skaggs Returns To Roots Music

On his new album, The High Notes, musician Ricky Skaggs plays bluegrass renditions of his own country hits.

Skaggs started performing as a young child and was considered a musical prodigy. His first number-one single was "Crying My Heart Out Over You" in 1981, and he continued to have a string of hits throughout the 1980s.

Skaggs kept a low profile for much of the 1990s, but made a comeback with the album Bluegrass Rules!, which was recorded with his backup band Kentucky Thunder.

This interview was originally broadcast July 21, 2003.

