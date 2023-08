On August 3, Russian novelist and dramatist Alexander Solzhenitsyn died of heart failure at age 89. Solzhenitsyn exposed the atrocities committed by the Soviet Gulag in his work, One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich. The book describes a single day of an ordinary prisoner at a Soviet labor camp. Fresh Air remembers the Nobel Prize winner.

