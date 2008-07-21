© 2023 Public Radio East
Harrington Overtakes Norman, Wins British Open

Published July 21, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Golf fans were treated to an exciting outcome in the British Open over the weekend, when veteran Greg Norman almost became the oldest winner of a major golf tournament. But Irishman Padraig Harrington overcame a wrist injury to win the tournament for the second time in a row.

Harrington shot a brilliant 32 on the final nine holes at Royal Birkdale Golf Club to pull away from all of his pursuers.

Steve Inskeep talks to commentator John Feinstein.

