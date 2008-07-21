Harrington Overtakes Norman, Wins British Open

Golf fans were treated to an exciting outcome in the British Open over the weekend, when veteran Greg Norman almost became the oldest winner of a major golf tournament. But Irishman Padraig Harrington overcame a wrist injury to win the tournament for the second time in a row.

Harrington shot a brilliant 32 on the final nine holes at Royal Birkdale Golf Club to pull away from all of his pursuers.

Steve Inskeep talks to commentator John Feinstein.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.