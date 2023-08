Government-backed mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are facing troubles. Renee Montagne talks to Bill Seidman, who has experience dealing with failing banks and savings and loans as former chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Seidman says the agencies, which play a huge role in the marketplace, "are not insolvent but are certainly weakened."

